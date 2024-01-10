Suspicious death in Kalispell under investigation

Jan. 9—The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a potentially suspicious death inside a building near 18th Street East and Third Avenue East.

Authorities were alerted to the dead body about 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, officials said in a press release. No other details about the death were immediately available.

Officials warned of an increased police presence in the area as the investigation unfolded. Authorities expected to provide more information when it became available.