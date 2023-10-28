Suspicious death in Kansas City: ‘Likely a homicide’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police department is investigating a suspicious death.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday in southeast KC, officers were called by a man to an apartment complex near the intersection of East 56 Terrace and Swope Parkway.

When they got there the man showed police the dead body of a woman. Authorities say that the man mentioned he was a relative and checking on her since “he had not heard from her in a period of time.”

Initial investigation show that the death was likely not natural. Homicide detectives are doing further investigating, but they’re also asking for the public’s help.

“Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who heard or saw anything in the last week at this location or has any information,” the statement from KCPD said.

“If they have not talked to detectives yet they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.”





