Suspicious death of man in Durham, NH under investigation, AG’s office says

A suspicious death of a man is under investigation in Durham, New Hampshire.

According to the Attorney General’s office, authorities responded to Bennett Road in Durham, New Hampshire where they are actively investigating the suspicious death of an adult male at that residence.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public, the AG’s office says.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW