Suspicious death of man found in common close in Renfrew

The death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found in a common close in Renfrew is being treated as suspicious.

Alastair Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene in Renfield Street after emergency services attended at about 03:00 on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of Mr Campbell's death.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Graham McCreadie, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Alastair's family and friends at this very difficult time. We'll continue to support them throughout our inquiries.

"It's vital we find out exactly what happened to Alastair, and I'm appealing to the public for help to do that.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please bring it to our attention."

He added: "I want to reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out extensive inquiries into the incident. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers."