Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation, AG says
Authorities announced an investigation into a suspicious death in Manchester Thursday morning.
Law enforcement descended on a home on Hanover Street, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The identity of the deceased person is unknown at this time.
No further information was made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
