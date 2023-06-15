Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation, AG says

Authorities announced an investigation into a suspicious death in Manchester Thursday morning.

Law enforcement descended on a home on Hanover Street, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The identity of the deceased person is unknown at this time.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

