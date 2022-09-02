Suspicious death in Manchester under investigation

Sep. 2—MANCHESTER — A man was fatally stabbed along a walking trail near Nutt's Pond on Friday in what authorities have labeled a suspicious death.

"He got stabbed around eight times," said Evelyn Diaz, whose husband, Samuel, found the victim Friday morning after before 11 a.m.

Her husband told her he saw a knife right by the body on the trail and learned later that the man had died, Diaz said.

Her husband was walking on the trail and passed a man who "looked really angry" and who her husband learned later was arrested in connection with the stabbing, she said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or provided many details of what occurred, but they did label the death suspicious. In a news release from the Attorney General's office, officials said "all parties involved appear to have been identified and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident."

Police were called to an area on the western edge of Nutt's Pond for a report of an injured person, according to the news release. When officers responded, they found "a deceased male who appeared to have been stabbed," the news release said.

The walking trail was closed on Friday, and it is unclear when it will reopen. Police cruisers blocked off at least two entrances to the trail, including one on Gold Street and another on Bradley Street.

A woman, named Robyn, said she had been walking the trail about a half hour before the man was discovered.

"I could have been the person on that trail," said Robyn, who didn't want to give her last name.

"The Good Lord was looking out for me," she said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation, officials said.