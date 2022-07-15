Suspicious death on Mescalero Avenue results in murder indictment against Stephen Pyszkowski

Stephen "Wizard" Pyszkowski, 65 of Alamogordo, was indicted by grand jury on July 5 on one charge of first degree murder in the death of Mary Allison.

Investigators alleged that Pyszkowski provided Allison, who was sometimes known as Mary Dawson, with a controlled substance that resulted in her death. Her body was found July 30, 2021 at a residence owned Pyszkowski on the 100 block of Mescalero.

Investigators also said that at least one other woman alleged Pyszkowski provided her with illegal substances including heroin, and alleged he sexually assaulted her.

An executed search warrant provided investigators with Pyszkowski phone, which officials said contained evidence of the assault against the unnamed woman and Allison.

As a result he was also indicted in 2021 for two counts of criminal sexual penetration, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal sexual contact.

Police said the evidence showed both women were assault while they were unconscious.

