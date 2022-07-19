Suspicious death: Orlando police release sketch of woman last seen dragged by man

Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was seen dragged on the roadside.

On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.

Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

Read: Melbourne police testing new program to help officers during behavioral, mental health emergencies

The woman is believed to be Hispanic and possibly in her 30s.

Police have released a sketch of the woman and her jewelry trying to identify her.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Read: Teen leads run honoring fallen Apopka firefighter





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.