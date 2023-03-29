Suspicious death in Plainfield under investigation

Plainfield police are investigating the death of a woman found in her driveway early Wednesday morning, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Will Wolfburg said a partially-clothed elderly woman was found in a Beechwood Boulevard driveway and transported to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center where she was pronounced dead.

Wolfburg said the woman's residence has been secured and police are investigating the death as suspicious until deemed otherwise.

Chief Mario Arriaga said the woman, whose belongings were scattered across the driveway, was discovered by a passing school bus driver. He said the Windham Judicial District's State's Attorney's Office has been notified of the investigation.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Plainfield death on Beechwood Boulevard labeled 'suspicious' by police