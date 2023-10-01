Suspicious death is reported at a Madera farm labor camp. Sheriff’s investigation underway

Madera County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in a farm labor community southwest of Madera.

A sheriff’s spokesman said detectives are working the case near La Vina School, close to Road 23 and Avenue 9, where about 9 a.m. the body of a man was discovered. The location was reported to be at a migrant labor facility.

Authorities said that anyone with information can call 559-675-7770.