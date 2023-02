Feb. 25—SEASIDE — A woman found dead in a S. Edgewood residence on Wednesday morning was the victim of a homicide, authorities said.

After being reported missing by a roommate, Anna Knutson, 62, was found dead at a home where she worked as a housekeeper.

An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's office determined she was the victim of a homicide.

The investigation into Knutson's death is ongoing.