Suspicious death of teenager in Midlands reported by sheriff’s office

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the suspicious death of a teenager.

The 18-year-old male’s body was found Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 7:40 a.m., both law enforcement officers and EMS responded to an emergency call at a home in Estate Court, according to the release. That’s in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in the area between U.S. 178/Charleston Highway and U.S. 301/Five Chop Road.

The caller said the teen was unconscious, but emergency responders determined he had died, the sheriff’s office said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the teen.

Investigators are waiting for the results from an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “This investigation is still early yet.”

This is a developing story, check back for more information.