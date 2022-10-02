Suspicious death under investigation after body found following fire in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a fire Saturday in Independence.

The suspicious death was reported in the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté wrote on Twitter.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a male victim was found inside a residence, Forté said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).