Suspicious death under investigation after body of 20-year-old man found in pathway in Stamford

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man in Stamford.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the Stamford Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a person reporting a man lying on his back on the grassy area near the pathway that connects Woodland Avenue and Walter Wheeler Drive, according to the Stamford Police Department.

The Stamford Fire Department and EMS responded and pronounced the victim, identified as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, dead at the scene, police said.

The police department is not identifying the man until his next of kin are notified.

At this time, police said they are considering this death as suspicious and are awaiting further findings by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Jennifer Lynch of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417 or by submitting a confidential text tip to Tip411.