Suspicious death under investigation in Hooksett, NH

Police are investigating a suspicious death on Main Street in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said everyone involved in the death has been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Police said anyone trying to access Donati Park will have to access the area from the north because the intersection of Hooksett Road and Main Street will be impacted by the investigation.

The police did not release additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

