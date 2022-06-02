‘Suspicious death’ under investigation in Windham, NH

There is a large police presence in Windham, New Hampshire as police investigate a “suspicious” death.

The person’s body was found near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue Road, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Investigators did not say if the person found was a man or woman.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

