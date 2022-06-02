Suspicious death under investigation in Windham

Jun. 2—State and local officials are investigating a suspicious death in Windham, officials said Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office said Windham and state police are investigating after the body of an adult male was found Thursday around 7 a.m. near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads.

An autopsy on the deceased individual is scheduled for Friday, June 3.

"The circumstances surrounding this individual's death are being actively investigated," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

The location is not far from Canobie Lake and the Common Man restaurant on Route 111A, visible from Interstate 93 Northbound.

"There is no present danger to the public but we continue to ask that you avoid the area," Windham police said in a statement.

Windham police said around 11 a.m. that West Shore Road would remain down to one lane "for the foreseeable future" as the investigation continues.