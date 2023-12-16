‘Suspicious death’ in Walnut Creek ruled a homicide

(KRON) — A “suspicious death” in Walnut Creek that was first investigated by police on Nov. 27 is now being ruled as a homicide, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced on Friday. Officers were called to the scene in the area of 1900 Camino Verde Circle around 3:09 p.m. to investigate a suspicious death.

WCPD did not release the identity of the victim, but the next of kin was notified. The law enforcement agency did not release information about any potential suspect(s) or the circumstances of the homicide.

No other information is available at this time. WCPD says anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nick Olsen via email at olson@walnutcreekpd.com or call the anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Last week, two people were robbed at gunpoint in downtown Walnut Creek on the night of Dec. 5. Around 7:36 p.m., WCPD responded to the report of a robbery on the 1500 block of Bonanza Street.

