Suspicious death in Willows appears to be drug related, sheriff's office said

Jul. 20—Glenn County Sheriff's Office officials announced on Tuesday that a suspicious death that occurred in Willows earlier this month is believed to be drug related.

According to a release issued by the department, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at 200 Garden Street in Willows on July 1.

"The property owner reported he checked a travel trailer located on the property and found two male subjects inside," read the release. "One deceased and the other experiencing a medical emergency."

When sheriff's deputies and EMS arrived on scene, they found 28-year-old Jordan Windus, of Corning, deceased inside of the trailer along with a 39-year-old male who was experiencing a medical emergency. EMS transported the male subject to the hospital, according to the release.

Sheriff's officials said the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF) and the California Department of Justice responded to assist with the death investigation.

"During the investigation, sheriff's deputies located small amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside of the trailer," read the release. "... Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid narcotic that is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Due to the high potency of fentanyl, ingestion, or exposure to even an extraordinarily small amount can result in life-threatening overdoses. Depending on purity, ingestion of just 2 milligrams, the size equal to a few grains of salt, can lead to an overdose."

GLINTF agents completed the death investigation and, following the completion of an autopsy, determined there were no indicators of foul play and the death appeared to be drug related.

Sheriff's department officials said next of kin was then notified of the decedent's death and the official cause of death is pending the return of toxicology reports.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Investigative Task Force. Members of the Glenn County Sheriff's Office

Investigative Task Force can be contacted, in person, at 543 W. Oak St. in Willows, or by phone at 530-934-6431 or calling 911 in cases of an emergency.

For general information, visit: www.countyofglenn.net/sheriff or follow the Glenn County Sheriff's Facebook page.