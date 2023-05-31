Suspicious death of woman in Lakewood's Leisure Village under investigation

LAKEWOOD - The suspicious death of a woman at the Leisure Village adult community is under an active police investigation that began after a wellness check Tuesday, authorities said.

Lakewood police found the woman’s body when they went to check on a resident in a home on Thornbury Court, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement Wednesday.

“This is a suspicious death and this remains an active and ongoing investigation," Billhimer said. "There is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it becomes available.”

The Major Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office, Lakewood police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating.

An eyewitness on Thornbury Court told the Asbury Park Press that there were about half-a-dozen unmarked law enforcement vehicles on the street of the gated community, in addition to a Sheriff’s Office C.S.I. truck Tuesday night.

Billhimer is urging anyone with information to call Detective Olga Brylevskaya of the prosecutor’s office at 732-929-2027 or Lakewood Detective Matthew Richardson at 732-363-0200.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood NJ police investigate suspicious death in Leisure Village