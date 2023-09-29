Suspicious device determined non-threatening, death probe ongoing

Sep. 28—A suspicious device that was discovered at a home Wednesday in proximity to a deceased person has been determined to not be a threat. But a death investigation by Boulder police is continuing.

Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said officers remained on the scene in north Boulder as of Thursday morning, but that the death investigation was expected to be cleared of the location in a few hours.

The device and body were located by police after they responded to 4580 13th St. on a welfare check Wednesday. Upon arriving there, police put a hold on the death probe due to a number of "usual" items found in the apartment, Waugh said.

A bomb squad was called in to investigate the items and evacuated two apartment buildings near the residence, according to Waugh. The police also closed 13th Street between Yarmouth and Rosewood avenues and asked locals to avoid the area.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Boulder police lifted the evacuation. The dead individual's identity has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.