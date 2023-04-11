Suspected pipe bombs found in Northern Ireland cemetery

Police discovered the device at around 6.30am on Tuesday in Londonderry’s city cemetery - Liam McBurney/PA

Four suspected pipe bombs have been discovered in a cemetery where dissident republicans held a commemoration following a parade during which police were firebombed.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland were attacked for a second day as they sealed off Londonderry’s city cemetery after discovering the device at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

Cordons were in place in the vicinity and one home was evacuated. Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicious objects, were seen moving within the site.

Officers said that after implementing a public safety operation when they discovered the first crudely made device, they found another three suspected bombs in the cemetery.

The discovery came less than 24 hours after dissident republicans staged an inflammatory rally on the Creggan estate where police were attacked with petrol bombs.

Officers were attacked by masked youths during the illegal parade linked to Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

About 20 petrol bombs were hurled at an armoured police Land Rover during the dissident march, which was led by more than a dozen people, including teenagers, dressed in paramilitary-style outfits. It was to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising and it ended in the city’s cemetery where a speaker told the community to “join the IRA”.

Police said that all of these devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in Monday’s un-notified Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt.

As police worked to make the devices safe they were attacked again with petrol bombs, stones and bottles and two vehicles were damaged. No officers were injured.

Bobby Singleton, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Assistant Chief Constable, said that he was saddened that warnings last week about public disorder being used to attack officers had proved to be correct.

Police at Derry City Cemetery - Liam McBurney/PA

He said: “Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

“That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

“The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.”

He said that those responsible had put the public at risk and counter-terror officers were leading the investigation.

“The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community. These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery - a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful," he said.