Suspicious object that spurred evacuation in downtown L.A. is 'rendered safe'

A map of downtown Los Angeles shows where a block of South Figueroa Street was evacuated for a suspicious device

Evacuations along South Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles were lifted Monday night after authorities "rendered safe" a suspicious object found in the area.

A call about the object came in around 2:33 p.m., said Capt. Kelly Muniz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD's bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, Muniz said.

"ATF and LAPD took extra precautions in dealing with the object," ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun said, but she did not elaborate.

The object was cleared shortly before 7 p.m., Colbrun said.

South Figueroa between 8th and 9th streets had been evacuated, along with a parking structure at 888 S. Figueroa St., Muniz said.

Colbrun later clarified that one building and the bottom floor of another were evacuated. The area reopened after authorities cleared the object.

The ATF spokesperson said the object was not found inside a building. She was not able to provide further details about the incident or object, including what it was, "as it is an ongoing investigation."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.