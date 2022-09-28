‘Suspicious’ fire destroys 3 Pittsburgh police cruisers at training academy

Pittsburgh police have confirmed three of their marked vehicles caught fire this morning in the department’s Training Academy parking lot and the fire is considered suspicious.

#BREAKING THIS MORNING: 3 Pittsburgh Police cars caught fire behind the Police Academy on the North Side. PD says the fires are considered “suspicious.” A K-9 unit is now helping investigators determine if the fires were set intentionally. Live updates throughout the AM on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/M94oMY32yn — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) September 28, 2022

The building is located at 900 N. Lincoln Avenue in the city’s North Side neighborhood and the parking lot is located behind the building on Maolis Way. The fire was first reported around 3 a.m.

Police tell Channel 11 they plan to use privately owned surveillance cameras in the area to learn who set the fires and how.

