Suspicious fire at Oak Dr. house under investigation

Oct. 27—Fire of a suspicious nature caused damage to a vacant house under property management last Friday and investigators are trying to determine whether the incident was accidental or arson.

The incident occurred Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Oak Dr., according to Deputy Devyne Templeton's report. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Cumberland County Fire Department and the sheriff's office responded to a report of a structure fire that was quickly extinguished, according to the report.

Sheriff's Investigator Anthony Loshbough was called to the scene and the two deputies discovered what they believe evidence of a break-in.

A window was found pushed in and broken. The house was also vandalized with graffiti.

Source of the fire was a pile of charcoal found under the steps of the front door, the report states. Investigation is continuing.

