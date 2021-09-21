Suspicious fire, possible burglary reported early Tuesday morning

Sep. 21—JANESVILLE — Janesville police are investigating a "suspicious" residential fire and possible burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to a police news release.

Officers reported at 2:38 a.m. to a multi-family residence in the 600 block of South High Street. The second level of the residence was on fire. Residents were evacuated from the apartments.

Officers used fire extinguishers to help control the flames until the Janesville Fire Department arrived. One police officer was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and was treated before release, according to the news release.

No other injuries were reported.