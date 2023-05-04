‘Suspicious’ incident on Jacksonville’s Southside sparks search

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two people involved in a suspicious incident on Thursday on the 8400 block of Gate Parkway West.

Witnesses reported a woman screaming in a parking lot and being pushed into a vehicle by a man. They believed the woman was trying to get out of the vehicle as it drove away.

JSO has identified the two people involved as Francisbell Mejia Gonzalez, 24, and Jeison Arturo Santos, 31.

Investigators aren’t sure what kind of vehicle they may be in, but they’d like to find them to make sure they’re safe.

Anyone who might know where their whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 immediately.

