‘Suspicious’ incidents with dozens more babies in Letby’s care

Detectives are understood to believe that Lucy Letby may have harmed dozens more infants across two hospitals - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

Police are investigating the cases of around 30 more babies who suffered “suspicious” incidents at a hospital where Lucy Letby worked, it has been reported.

The infants were all in the care of Letby, who has been convicted of murdering seven babies, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, according to The Guardian. All are said to have survived.

Citing a source with apparent knowledge of the police investigation, The Guardian alleges that detectives have identified approximately 30 “suspicious” incidents in which babies came to harm.

These babies are apparently in addition to the 17 involved in Letby’s 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court. Letby, 33, has been found to be on duty for each of the unexplained collapses, The Guardian alleges.

It has previously been reported that police are examining the medical records of babies born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where Letby also worked.

The murders and attempted murders of which Letby has been found guilty were part of “phase one” of the continuing police investigation into her, known as Operation Hummingbird.

Detectives involved in the operation are understood to believe that she may have harmed dozens more infants across two hospitals in north west England.

Letby is facing a whole-life sentence after being found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill another six in “persistent, calculated and cold-blooded” attacks in the year to June 2016.

Her offending period spanned 12 months, but Cheshire Police officers are currently looking at her entire nursing career, which began in September 2011. As part of their work, they are reviewing all 4,000 admissions of babies into neonatal units at the two hospitals where Letby worked.

The Guardian reports that detectives had previously identified a further 40 babies who suffered “suspicious” incidents when Letby was on shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital. These cases have apparently been de-prioritised, but not dropped altogether, by investigators.

Det Supt Paul Hughes, who led the Letby inquiry, has confirmed that there are “active investigations” into the collapses of “a number” of babies and that their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

He said: “From 2012 through to 2016, there were more than 4,000 admissions of babies into the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital for us to work through.

“This does not mean we are investigating all 4,000 – it just means that we are committed to a thorough review of every admission from a medical perspective, to ensure that nothing is missed throughout the entirety of her employment as a nurse. Only those cases highlighted as concerning medically will be investigated further.”

