‘Suspicious item’ caused street closures Paisano, US 54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A report of a “suspicious item” caused street closures at Paisano on the US 54 entrance into Mexico, as well as US 54 North and from the I-10 ramp to Mexico, El Paso Police Department sent out an alert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

However, police sent out another alert at 6:19 p.m. announcing that the suspicious item has been cleared and all streets have been cleared.

