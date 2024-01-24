Suspicious item on light rail platform causes closures near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Police were investigating a suspicious item found on a light rail platform near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police were called on Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of 24th and Jefferson streets after a questionable item was found on its light rail platform.

The increased police activity resulted in several public transit and personal vehicle travel restrictions.

@PhoenixPolice were called out to the area of 24th Street and Jefferson Street for a suspicious item found on the Light rail platform.



Detectives from The Phoenix Police Department are investigating the item.



Light rail and vehicle travel is heavily restricted in the area. pic.twitter.com/zasE8Uh5aF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 23, 2024

Service Alert (Update): We are resuming regular eastbound service at the 12th St/Jefferson and 24th St/Jefferson stations. Some eastbound and westbound trains are experiencing delays. Please check the Valley Metro app for updated arrival times. #vmservice https://t.co/40DXy7dHXI — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) January 23, 2024

Between 1 and 3 p.m., eastbound trains serviced passengers at the westbound platforms of 12th and Washington streets station as well as the 24th and Washington streets station.

Detectives took the item into custody and all traffic closures caused by the incident were reopened.

Stay updated with Valley Metro on its website or app.

