Suspicious item on light rail platform causes closures near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Brenna Gauchat, Arizona Republic
Police were investigating a suspicious item found on a light rail platform near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police were called on Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of 24th and Jefferson streets after a questionable item was found on its light rail platform.

The increased police activity resulted in several public transit and personal vehicle travel restrictions.

Between 1 and 3 p.m., eastbound trains serviced passengers at the westbound platforms of 12th and Washington streets station as well as the 24th and Washington streets station.

Detectives took the item into custody and all traffic closures caused by the incident were reopened.

