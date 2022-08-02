Suspicious license plate, tinted windows lead to Palm Beach man arrest in Naples

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·2 min read

An SUV driving with windows "too dark" and a suspicious license plate led to a Palm Beach man charged for driving with a fraudulent tag.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, James Melanson, 46, was traveling south along State Route 29 when his vehicle caught the attention of a deputy in an unmarked patrol vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Its license plate appeared to be painted white and had the word "private" written on it, the report says.

Snapchat cracks case: Snapchat records lead to Naples man arrest in connection with 2021 child sex crime

From Ohio to Florida: Naples man, 30, arrested on more than a dozen illegal wildlife possession counts

The deputy recognized Melanson from previous drug arrests, according to the affidavit.

Melanson told the deputy that he was traveling, rather than driving, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the deputy found the plate expires in August and Melanson's driver's license was canceled Feb. 7 after he voluntarily surrendered it.

The deputy discovered that Melanson had been charged twice previously for driving with a suspended license, in 2000 and 2017. He asked Melanson to exit the car.

Melanson refused and told the deputy that he would talk to him while he was in his car, according to the report. The pair repeated the request and denial.

The deputy's supervisor then arrived on scene and Melanson refused to step outside, the report says.

They pulled Melanson from the vehicle and handcuffed him, according to the affidavit, and taken to Naples Jail Center.

He was arrested driving without a valid driver's license and resisting arrest without violence and resisting an officer without violence.

They also issued him a ticket for the tint violation on his windows, according to the arrest report.

After further inspection of the license plate, deputies

found out it was painted with an outline of Florida in the middle of it. They also determined that the plate had "MyFlorida.com" written on top and a square painted yellow on the corner of the plate to replicate the registration sticker.

On the bottom of the plate, they found the words "UCC-304 constitutional guarantee" written. The plate also had the word "private" written in bold across.

Melanson was then charged with possessing a counterfeit license plate.

He's next due in court Aug. 29.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: License plate, tinted windows lead to Palm Beach man arrest in Naples

Recommended Stories

  • Charge dropped in slap case involving lobbyist, Miami commissioner at Gables steakhouse

    Six months after the son of a U.S. congressman was charged with battery for slapping a Miami commissioner at a Coral Gables steakhouse, the state has dropped the charges, his attorney said.

  • Senate tees up vote on bill to aid vets exposed to burn pits

    A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits is expected to win final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. President Joe Biden has pushed for the legislation, saying the measure “makes good on our sacred obligation" to care for veterans and their families. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but it required a do-over for a technical fix.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out, Mr.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Denver police search for suspects in fatal I-70 shooting

    A video claiming to have captured the event was posted to Reddit Monday morning.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.