Suspicious license plate, tinted windows lead to Palm Beach man arrest in Naples

An SUV driving with windows "too dark" and a suspicious license plate led to a Palm Beach man charged for driving with a fraudulent tag.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, James Melanson, 46, was traveling south along State Route 29 when his vehicle caught the attention of a deputy in an unmarked patrol vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Its license plate appeared to be painted white and had the word "private" written on it, the report says.

The deputy recognized Melanson from previous drug arrests, according to the affidavit.

Melanson told the deputy that he was traveling, rather than driving, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the deputy found the plate expires in August and Melanson's driver's license was canceled Feb. 7 after he voluntarily surrendered it.

The deputy discovered that Melanson had been charged twice previously for driving with a suspended license, in 2000 and 2017. He asked Melanson to exit the car.

Melanson refused and told the deputy that he would talk to him while he was in his car, according to the report. The pair repeated the request and denial.

The deputy's supervisor then arrived on scene and Melanson refused to step outside, the report says.

They pulled Melanson from the vehicle and handcuffed him, according to the affidavit, and taken to Naples Jail Center.

He was arrested driving without a valid driver's license and resisting arrest without violence and resisting an officer without violence.

They also issued him a ticket for the tint violation on his windows, according to the arrest report.

After further inspection of the license plate, deputies

found out it was painted with an outline of Florida in the middle of it. They also determined that the plate had "MyFlorida.com" written on top and a square painted yellow on the corner of the plate to replicate the registration sticker.

On the bottom of the plate, they found the words "UCC-304 constitutional guarantee" written. The plate also had the word "private" written in bold across.

Melanson was then charged with possessing a counterfeit license plate.

He's next due in court Aug. 29.

