Suspicious man forces brief shelter-in-place at Billings West High School
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
Starz is lowering its annual subscription price from $74.99 to $69.99, the company confirmed to TechCrunch in an email. Existing Starz subscribers will see the price adjustment in their next billing cycle. The news was first reported by Cord Cutters.
John McEnroe joined ESPN's tennis coverage in 2009.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, raking Florida with ferocious winds and potentially deadly floodwaters.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
Meg Ryan, queen of romantic comedies in the '80s and '90s, returns to the genre in upcoming film "What Happens Later." Here's why she left Hollywood.
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
Better.com stock got hammered this week in its Nasdaq debut. Though its one-day drop was sharp, it is far from the only company to be judged so harshly by the market.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.
The Yankees are now five games under .500.
Online mortgage lender Better.com is making its public debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BETR” and “BETRW.” After merging with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp., the combined entity is called Better Home & Finance Holding Company. The deal unlocks about $565 million of fresh capital for Better.com, including a $528 million convertible note from affiliates of SoftBank and additional common equity from funds affiliated with NaMa Capital (formerly Novator Capital) -- an investment firm that sponsors Aurora.
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
Life insurance is a contract that provides financial protection if you die. Learn about types of life insurance policies and how to get coverage.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Credit cards payments processor Checkout.com is no longer servicing Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, a spokesperson from the exchange told TechCrunch. “There is no impact on our services and users can continue to use on-and off-ramps as usual,” the Binance spokesperson added. "We can confirm that as of this summer we no longer process payments for Binance," a Checkout.com spokesperson told TechCrunch after publication.