Suspicious men approach Scottsdale students on way to school: What to know about 2 incidents

Scottsdale schools warned parents that suspicious men had recently approached students who were on their way to school.

Desert Shadows elementary and middle schools sent parents a letter about two recent incidents where suspicious men approached students heading to school and asked if they wanted a ride.

Police said the mother of a Desert Shadows Middle School student called on Tuesday to report a Monday incident. She said her son was sitting at a bus stop when a white Honda Civic with four Hispanic men inside stopped and asked the boy if he wanted a ride to school. The boy walked away; there was no attempted physical contact between the subjects and the boy, police said.

The mother also told police that there was an incident with a different boy on Friday, police said. In this incident, two Hispanic men, also in a white Honda Civic, approached a student with the same question. The boy also walked away with no physical confrontation.

The incident was not reported to Scottsdale police but was referenced in a letter sent to families by the Desert Shadows principals, Lean Knaeble and Bryan Cunningham. These incidents did not happen at the schools but were near the school's bus routes.

The schools asked the District School Safety officer to increase security presence and awareness when the schools were dismissed for the day, the letter said. Scottsdale and Phoenix police also planned to increase patrols in the area.

This incident comes on the heels of an unrelated incident in Glendale where a man was arrested after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl on her way to school on Friday.

Police advised that if you see suspicious behavior in your neighborhood or near a school, you can call Crime Stop at 602-521-6151 or call 911 if the situation is an emergency.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale schools warn families after suspicious men approach students