Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

(Reuters) - A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident.

"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family", Paul said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3bR18BW late on Monday.

Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat.

"FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support," an FBI spokesman told the media.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

