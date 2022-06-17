Suspicious package discovered at Mansfield Drive-in

Jun. 16—MANSFIELD — A suspicious package was discovered at the Mansfield Drivein over the weekend.

According to a press release issued by the Connecticut State Police, on Sunday at approximately 2: 06 p. m., troopers from the Troop C-Tolland barracks responded to Mansfield Drive- in on 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield for a report of a suspicious package located on the premises.

The package was rendered safe at the scene by the State Police Emergency Services Unit, according to State Police.

State Police said that evidence was recovered and will be examined.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, said State Police.

State Police said that anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Squad Detective Jon Baisley at 860-896-3233.

" This serves as a reminder if you see something, say something," State Police said in a press release. "If anyone sees a package, bag or item that appears suspicious or unattended do not touch or tamper with the item and notify police immediately."

The Connecticut State Police Public Information Office could not provide any further information on this incident at this time.

