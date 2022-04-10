Suspicious package reported by CDOT employee Friday; Boulder police still investigating incident

Apr. 10—A Colorado Department of Transportation contract worker who was cleaning U.S. 36 on Friday night called in the suspicious package that shut down part of the highway, according to Boulder police.

Boulder police Sgt. Aaron Wise said Saturday there is no danger to the public. The highway reopened about 1 a.m. Saturday, and the item was collected, a police tweet said.

U.S. 36 closed in both directions Friday night between Baseline Road and Table Mesa Drive, as police worked with the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad to investigate the suspicious package. The situation also led to the evacuation of several homes in the 3300 block of Morehead Avenue. Those residents were allowed back into their homes about 11:40 p.m. Friday

When asked what about the package was suspicious, Wise said the incident remains under investigation. He said more information is expected to be released early this week.

Police tweeted that while they had determined Friday that the object was safe, they said they are still working to determine what it is and that it will need further examination.