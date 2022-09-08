Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Albany woman

Sep. 7—ALBANY — Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check.

ADDU officers arrested Corena Austin, 26, at the 509 North Westover Road Apartments after discovering drugs, guns, a money counter and a digital scale in her apartment.

Officers responded to the North Westover Road address in reference to a suspicious person call. Dispatch informed officers that the suspect had several active warrants, and gunshots had been fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door at the location several times before conducting a welfare check. Austin was inside the residence, and she told officers she had been asleep and lived alone. While inside the residence, officers found marijuana, a money counter and a digital scale in the kitchen. A search warrant was obtained and executed. Items seized included 19.1 pounds of marijuana, 24.7 grams of Ecstasy pills, two handguns, one which was reported stolen, a money counter, and a sealer.

Austin was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail. She faces charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (2 counts), theft by receiving stolen property and possession of drug-related objects.