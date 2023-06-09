Suspicious person call leads officers to $275K in fentanyl, meth in Gainesville man's car

Jun. 8—A Gainesville man ran Wednesday from deputies responding to a suspicious activity call and left behind roughly $275,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine in an SUV, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, to the 7000 block of Williams Road regarding a man walking around outside of the caller's home.

When officers got there, they saw a man, later identified as Michael Gonzalez-Powell, 30, get out of an SUV and run away from them, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Roughly two hours later, he was found near the original location.

"For towing purposes, deputies inventoried the SUV Gonzalez-Powell left at the residence," according to the Sheriff's Office. "In the vehicle, they found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine."

The Sheriff's Office did not say where the drugs were located in the car.

The Special Investigations Unit was called in, later seizing roughly 800 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of meth worth an estimated $275,000 on the street.

Investigators obtained warrants for Gonzalez-Powell on charges of trafficking fentanyl and meth as well as misdemeanor obstruction. The man also had a felony probation warrant.

Gonzalez-Powell was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.