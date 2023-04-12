Suspicious powder found in Manhattan district attorney’s office mail room — second such scare amid Trump prosecution

The Manhattan district attorney’s office on Wednesday saw its second suspicious powder scare amid its probe of former President Donald Trump for his hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cops responded around 3:10 p.m. to a 911 call of a suspicious powder found in the basement mail room at 80 Centre St., where Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has his main offices.

The powder was safely contained and taken to a city Department of Environmental Protection laboratory, police said.

“NYPD testing determined the powder found in the mailroom to be non-hazardous,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection.”

There were no injuries and no one evacuated, police said.

Wednesday’s powder scare came a week after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal damaging information during his 2016 campaign that included paying off Daniels.

During the buildup to his arraignment, Trump warned of “death and destruction” if he was brought in.

Last month, the Lower Manhattan courthouses were thrown into a frenzy when white powder was discovered in an envelope marked “Alvin” with a return address for “Donald Trump,” law enforcement sources previously told the Daily News.

The letter included a note that read “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU,” followed by 13 exclamation points, sources said at the time.

Bragg now has around-the-clock protection, according to police sources.

Last month’s unknown substance — determined to be a bogus threat — was also discovered in the DA’s mail room at 80 Centre St., where a grand jury heard evidence against the former commander-in-chief.

The city has been on edge since Trump, who’s running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, stated last month that he expected to be indicted.

Prior to the former president’s historic April 4 arraignment, a pro-Trump woman was arrested for flashing a knife at passersby outside Manhattan courts.

The day of the arraignment drew throngs of demonstrators both for and against Trump, but there were no arrests.

With Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy