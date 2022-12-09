Suspicious powder substance found inside Revere High School being tested by police

A bag with a suspicious “powder substance” was found in Revere High School on Thursday and is now being tested by the police to confirm what it is, according to the Superintendent.

“We are working with the Police Department to plan the next steps to ensure there are no drugs in our schools and we are working with the Revere Department of Substance Use Disorder and Homeless Initiatives to plan educational programming for our students and families as well as for the larger Revere Community,” the school said in a statement.

There was an emergency meeting at the school tonight, where they were going to discuss the next steps.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Boston 25 is waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

