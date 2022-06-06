Suspicious suitcase being examined at crime lab, police say

Jun. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The suspicious suitcase left at the front door of state Rep. Frank Burns' office in Lower Yoder Township on Friday is being sent to the state police crime lab for analysis, authorities said.

Members of a state police bomb squad used an X-ray machine to examine the roll-away suitcase, opened it and found "questionable" material, but no explosives, they said. The suitcase and a small box were turned over to West Hills Regional police.

"They were bagged up and ready to be shipped to the state police crime lab in Greensburg to find any evidence as to the identity of the owner," West Hills police Detective Dean West said on Sunday.

Police and Lower Yoder Township firefighters closed the 500 block of Fairfield Avenue outside the office after a worker returned from lunch and found the suitcase lying on its side next to a gas meter.

A note also was found that read, "Call Josh Shapiro or Nancy Pelosi and they will tell you what to do with this stuff," according to West Hills Regional officer Matthew Watts.

Shapiro is Pennsylvania's attorney general and a candidate for governor. Pelosi is the U.S. speaker of the House. Both are Democrats — as is Burns.

Police contacted Burns, who said he had not received any threats, Watts said.

The investigation is continuing with state police and West Hills police.