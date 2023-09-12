‘Suspicious transactions’ reveal Georgia county worker stole nearly $300,000, cops say

A county employee has been arrested following an investigation that showed he used official credit cards to spend nearly $300,000 for “personal gain,” Georgia police say.

The 50-year-old man was a Glynn County Public Works Department employee, according to a news release from the Glynn County Police Department.

County officials reached out to investigators “after identifying suspicious transactions” on the employee’s issued credit card and other employees’ credit cards, according to police.

On Sept. 11, investigators with the Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office interviewed the employee, who had been working for the county since August 2010, police say.

Since May 2018, he’s been an administrative supervisor, police say.

“During the investigation, Detectives determined that (the employee) unlawfully used his Glynn County issued Purchase Card as well as other County employees’ Purchase Cards for his personal gain,” police wrote in the release.

Investigators said the man admitted to his actions. He has been charged with theft by conversion, in excess of $290,000, according to the release.

A captain in the Glynn County Major Crimes Unit told McClatchy News that details on how long this had been happening or what the man spent the money on are part of the investigation, and that information will not be released at this time.

Glynn County is about 80 miles south of Savannah.

