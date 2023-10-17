‘Suspicious’: Two found dead in Ocala home, deputies say

Investigators say they found two people dead inside a Marion County home and are calling the deaths suspicious.

Deputies responded Monday night to the home on Southwest 20th Lane in Ocala.

They were asked to conduct a well-being check, and said they ended up finding a man and woman dead there.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it’s actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Officials have not said how the two people died or whether deputies are looking for any suspects in the case.

MCSO said this case is unrelated to a double homicide investigation that began Sunday after a man and woman were found shot to death in a home on Southeast 52nd Avenue in the Whispering Sands neighborhood in Ocala.

