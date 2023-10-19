Suspicious West Side death is homicide, coroner identifies deceased

Oct. 19—A suspicious death in West Scranton is a homicide.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland identified the deceased as Scranton resident Richard Hazleton Jr., who was strangled to death.

The ongoing police investigation began Wednesday as a call to investigate a burglary at 1127 Rock St., where Hazleton died. The property remained an active crime scene as of Thursday morning, Scranton Police Lt. Michael Perry said.

Additional details are forthcoming, he said.

Neighbors Kathy Harrison and Cindy Barber said Wednesday they watched city police lead a man out of the Rock Street building in handcuffs. His hands were blood stained, they both said.

