‘Suspicious White Powder’ Discovered at Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters

An envelope containing “suspicious white powder” was discovered at the campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Lake campaign told azcentral that a staffer opened an envelope addressed to the campaign headquarters and discovered the powder.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” a campaign spokesman told CNN. “The staff member is currently under medical supervision.” The FBI crime lab is located in Quantico, Va.

Phoenix police told CNN they responded to a “property call” at Lake’s campaign headquarters early Saturday morning.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area,” Sergeant Phil Krynsky told CNN. “There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

The Phoenix Fire Department said they were dispatched to the campaign headquarters at 2 a.m.

The Lake campaign vowed to forge ahead despite the attempt at intimidation.

“In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher, and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday,” spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN.

Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs, Lake’s Democratic opponent, condemned the incident.

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed,” the Hobbs campaign said. “Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Hobbs’s campaign headquarters was burglarized last month, though local police said the break in was not politically motivated.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly joined Hobbs in condemning the incident.

“There is no place in our democracy for stuff like that,” Kelly told CNN at a rally in Tucson. “But we don’t need to, anybody needs to be doing anything like that. It’s just wrong. And hopefully there’ll be an investigation and they’ll find who did it and they’ll arrest them and prosecute him.”

