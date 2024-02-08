Susquehanna County community hoping to stop the hate

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County community hoping an open discussion will put an end to incidents of hate.

The meeting took place in Forest City which has seen its share of homophobic acts and hateful words.

It was a full house in Forest City this evening as an open discussion addressed hate in the community.

Residents say things have gotten so bad there that the opening of a community center that was intended to be a safe space for all has been put on hold — an issue that many looked to resolve Wednesday.

The Forest City community is opening up the floor with the goal of ending hate in their small part of the state.

The borough has recently seen a rise in hateful acts and words, and this meeting, with the help of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, was a first step in solving the issues.

Forest City Mayor Christopher Glinton says he has firsthand been a victim of many verbal attacks.

“I’ve had my life threatened. You know, I’ve had people say derogatory things to me and you know what? It’s okay. People are afraid of what they don’t know, and they don’t like change, and change is coming. The negativity has to stop. I think it stops right here with all of us here,” Mayor Glinton.

Taking the biggest hit is a project Mayor Glinton has promised since he took office in 2018, all because it focuses on inclusivity.

“Here, it’s hard to feel like you’re included because you’re different,” said Community Stakeholder Audrey Waterman.

The future of this community center behind me hangs in the balance due to the hate the project has received from welcoming everyone, regardless of their age, race, or sexual orientation.

Mayor Glinton says progress on the center is at a stand-still after funds stopped coming in due to backlash from welcoming the LGBTQ+ community, a form of hate that some locals say hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“In this small town, I won’t say it’s a majority there’s probably a very small group of people, that just aren’t open to gay people,” Clifford Township resident Diane White.

Many made their way to the meeting to speak out on their own experiences.

“I wear my pride stuff because I want other people in the community, who was as scared as I was when I was growing up who felt that alone, to know it’s okay,” one person said during public comment.

The majority were there to support the future of Forest City.

“These kids need someplace to go. They need someone who will help them and this community center is for all people,” White added.

To continue the progress of the community center, Forest City is looking for donations no matter how big or small as they work to get it up and running.

