Susquehanna Workforce Network selected for Recovery Friendly pilot program

Susquehanna Workforce Network was one of three organizations selected for the pilot Recovery Friendly Workplace funded by the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration.

The Maryland Department of Labor announced that through September 2024, over $438,000 in federal funding will be released to help support employers in cultivating a workplace environment that is inclusive of individuals who identify as being in recovery from a substance use disorder, according to a news release from the department's Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning.

"Susquehanna Workforce Network is very honored to be chosen to participate with the Maryland Department of Labor, the Western Maryland Consortium, and the St. Mary's County Health Department to help area businesses develop opportunities for professional and personal growth for their employees" Susquehanna Workforce Network Executive Director Kimberly Justus said in the release. "SWN will hire a recovery friendly advisor to work with companies in Harford and Cecil counties to earn the Recovery Friendly Workplace Certification. The steps to earning that certification will create more supportive and educated workplaces."

The Western Maryland Consortium, Susquehanna Workforce Network and St. Mary's County Health Department will receive funding and participate in the pilot. These organizations are established leaders in regions significantly impacted by the addiction and overdose crisis, according to the release. The funding will allow the three organizations to hire a full-time certified peer recovery specialist who will serve as a resource to those in recovery and a liaison to businesses who seek to implement the Recovery Friendly model.

"This initiative supports Marylanders in recovery while helping to build a strong, resilient workforce," said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott in a statement. "This pilot offers a foundation of support to empower individuals in their recovery journey and make a lasting difference in their lives."

