Sussex: 128-lot subdivision in Harbeson gets 1st approval, auto shop effectively shut down

The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plans for a 128-home subdivision in Harbeson at their Feb. 7 meeting.

They also effectively shut down a Millsboro automotive shop that was operating without permits and tweaked plans at Hawthorne in Georgetown.

Those are just a few of the major decisions made at the most recent Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Look for this new column twice a month, after each meeting, to keep up with land use and development in Delaware's fastest-growing county.

Here's what happened Feb. 7.

Peck Farm subdivision

Sussex County Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary site plan for the Peck Farm subdivision, a 128-lot development on Martins Farm Road, southeast of the intersection of Routes 9 and 5 in Harbeson. The 64-acre property has no wetlands, according to the application, and one of 12 forested acres on the property will be removed for development. A final site plan must still be approved.

Hawthorne pipe addition, tree removal

Hawthorne is an existing subdivision on Route 9 in Georgetown, east of Gravel Hill Road. At their Feb. 7 meeting, the commissioners approved a change to the development's final site plan, which will allow for the addition of a new pipe to connect to the planned Wynford Preserve subdivision to the north. Some trees will have to be removed.

"Because tree removal has become such an issue in Sussex County," said commission attorney Vince Robertson, "(I'd ask) that staff ... make sure that the tree removal is limited to that easement area and it doesn't expand exponentially beyond it."

The 128-lot Peck Farm subdivision's preliminary site plan was approved at the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission's Feb. 7, 2024, meeting.

Automotive shop denied permit

A conditional use permit was denied for an automotive repair shop at 25709 Whispering Wind Lane in Millsboro, off Hollyville Road, where the business was already operating without a permit.

"That puts the commission in a real bind, because we support small businesses, but we don't want to approve something that's going to make you all in default from day one," Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley said. "You don't have building permits, you've got illegal setbacks, you've got more cars than you talked about, you've got access issues, you're taking down trees that may or may not have permits."

The commission deferred decisions on a conditional use permit for a grocery store within the County Seat Gardens mobile home park in Georgetown and for a used car dealership at 34900 Bi State Blvd. in Delmar.

Robert Wheatley is the chairman of the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission.

A conditional use permit for The Crab Connect food truck, located in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 17580 Coastal Highway in Lewes, and the preliminary site plan for Pool Stars LLC, to be located at 23086 Hollyville Road in Harbeson, were both approved.

Also approved was a change of zone for property directly northeast of the shopping center at Route 24 and Oak Orchard Road. The businessowner hopes to build an indoor sports facility for soccer, baseball and possibly field hockey.

More: Which Sussex County restaurants have had the most violations in the past 30 days?

Numerous minor subdivisions (five or less lots) were approved or deferred.

The commission's next meeting is Feb. 21. An agenda will be posted at sussexcountyde.gov.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New column: 128-lot subdivision approved, other Sussex land use matters