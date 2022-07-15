A Sussex 50-year-old man will spend time in prison after using hidden camera to record underage girl

A 50-year-old Sussex man who used a hidden camera to record an underage girl using a restroom in his home has been sentenced to jail and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Shawn Gregg Sr. was charged with attempting to capture an intimate image of someone without consent, according to Waukesha County Circuit Court records. A criminal complaint said he used a GoPro hidden in his bathroom to film a 12-year-old girl in 2018.

Gregg pleaded no contest to the charge, a felony, in a plea agreement that dismissed 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Gregg also faced four counts of felony bail jumping. He pleaded no contest to one charge, and the three remaining charges were dismissed, as was a felony charge of child enticement.

He was sentenced to 4½ years in jail, followed by 4½ years of extended supervision, according to online court records.. He must also register as a sex offender for the next 15 years and will have no access to minors or sexually explicit material.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sussex man sent to prison after using camera to record underage girl