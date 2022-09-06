Sussex beaches: People advised not to swim after sewage releases

People are being advised not to swim at six beaches in Sussex after sewage was released into the sea.

The Environment Agency issued the alert as it blamed the problem on heavy rain during overnight storms.

Rainfall can overwhelm pipes, and in such cases water companies are allowed to discharge raw sewage into rivers and the sea to protect homes.

This pollution is "short term" and not expected to last more than 72 hours, the agency said.

The beaches affected include Hastings, Pelham Beach, Bexhill, Lancing, Worthing, Bognor Regis and Felpham.

Southern Water, which confirmed the releases on its website, has been contacted for a comment.

It comes after campaigners gathered in St Leonards calling for government action to stop beaches being polluted by sewage following a number of incidents over the summer.

